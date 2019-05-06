Opposition parties in Telangana calls for protest on May 11 over goof-up in intermediate exam results

Opposition parties in have criticised K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government in the state over the alleged goof-up in the intermediate exam results and called to stage a protest on May 11 along with affected students and their parents.

Claiming that injustice has happened to the students, told media on Sunday, "It's been more than 18 days since the results goof-up took place and still the government is not responding to the issue in a proper way. The TRS government did not even assure anything to the families whose children committed suicide and neither got the guilty officers arrested who are behind this."

Later, Janasamathi state President demanded TRS government to fulfill few demands including every answer sheet to be re-evaluated, government to take action against the officials that are responsible for the bungle, Minister must be suspended and the government must give ex gratia to families whose children committed suicide.

TPCC state main MLG Vinod Reddy said, "We are demanding interrogation on government for giving a contract of Rs 4.34 crores to while last year intermediate exams conducting contract was given for only Rs 74 lakhs."

Over three lakh students reportedly failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the BIE in the state. This led to protests by students and parents alleging large-scale discrepancies in the examination process.

