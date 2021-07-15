KKR completes stake buy in FOGG brand owner Vini Cosmetics for Rs 4,600 cr

-
ALSO READ
At $16.5 bn, Byju's most valuable startup in India after raising $350 mn
Toshiba board to appoint UBS as adviser for strategic review: Report
Toshiba shares surge on imminent CEO resignation, bidding war expectations
Toshiba CEO resigns, shares surge on bidding war expectations: Details here
KKR raises $15 billion in Asia's biggest fund as buyout-backed deals rise
-
Global investment firm KKR on Thursday said it has completed the Rs 4,600-crore deal to buy a majority stake in deodorant maker Vini Cosmetics.
Vini Cosmetics' co-founders continue to hold a significant stake in the company after the deal as well, a KKR statement said, adding Darshan Patel will continue to be Chairman while Dipam Patel has been appointed as the vice chairman.
In June this year, KKR had announced that it is paying USD 625 million or Rs 4,600 crore for a majority stake in the 11-year-old Vini, which manufactures and markets brands like Fogg.
We are really excited to welcome KKR as a strategic shareholder in Vini, as we embark on the next stage of our growth journey, Darshan Patel said.
He added that KKR's industry experience, deep expertise, and global network are invaluable resources to Vini and its long-term success.
As a strong leader in India's fast-growing personal care products market, Vini is a great example of innovative, dynamic homegrown Indian companies that KKR supports to reach their full potential, KKR's chief executive in India, Gaurav Trehan said.
KKR is making this investment from its Asian Fund IV. In the last year, it has invested in J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Lenskart, non-bank lender Five Star and Reliance Jio. Its total investments in India stands at USD 5.7 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU