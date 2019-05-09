How US-China trade war may get Tirupur knitwear orders worth Rs 30,000 cr

JUST IN
The exports are expected to increase from Rs 26,300 cr in FY19 to Rs 30,000 cr in FY20.

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Exports of knitwear products from Tirupur is likely to cross Rs 30,000 crore during this financial year from Rs 26,300 crore registered in 2018-19, a leading exporter and chairman of India International Knit Fair, A Shaktivel has said.

Exports during April 2019 have crossed Rs 4,400 crore which is a very encouraging sign, Shaktivel told reporters in Tirupur Wednesday night.

Besides, India now has an advantage after the US imposed tariffs on some products made in China, as many buyers and manufacturers were approaching India for textile products, he said.

Moreover, India has the strength in raw materials, like cotton and an made fibre, including polyester, he pointed out.

He said if the long-pending demand of exporters for a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union was met, exports to countries in Europe can be doubled in another three years and added that similar agreements with Canada and Australia would boost exports.

Shaktivel said the three-day 46th International Knit Fair will begin in Tirupur on May 15 for which 42 buyers and 90 international buyers have confirmed their participation.

The fair would offer a wide variety of knitwear apparel products and cotton, blended garments, Shaktivel said.
