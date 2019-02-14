KOEL eyes 5-6 per cent market share gain with launch of new

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL) is hoping to gain five to six per cent market share with the introduction of its new intelligent gensets.

"Currently, all India, our market share in generator industry is 30 per cent plus. It is precisely 33 per cent.

With this introduction of intelligent genset, we expect to gain five to six per cent market share," Chief Operating Officer, KOEL, told reporters during the announcement of the company's latest product range.

"Within eight-nine months, we must get this share (additional market share). Because, we feel we are giving higher level of comfort and convenience to our customers without charging for it," he said.

Noting that was currently doing Rs 1,500 crore worth business in power generation, he said, "With this new addition, another Rs 90 to Rs 100 crores should get added only because of this intelligent sets."



The new come with in-built feature like remote monitoring of the DG set. The DG does a self-diagnosis and reports (if) any problem electronically to the control room. The DG safeguards itself against any possible fatal eventualities, Nimkar said.

Good power availability brings in a lot of investment and new projects bring new business to the company, he said.

"When the new projects and investment comes in, all of them need back up power. That brings in new business for us and that's the growth engine for us. So,... we support strong power availability in the country. In fact, we want zero power cut off in the country," he said.

