UP CM cancels visit to Vizag due to Kumbh Mela:sources

Uttar Pradesh and Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao cancelled their proposed visit to port city Visakhapatnam Thursday owing to "pressing engagements" back home, sources said.

The two chief ministers were supposed to attend the Maha Kumbhabhishekam as part of the anniversary celebrations of Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam.

While Adityanath was said to be busy overseeing the ongoing in his state, preparations for the impending expansion of his made Rao cancel his one-day trip to Andhra Pradesh, the sources said.

Rao visited the Peetham on December 23 after winning the state Assembly elections for the second consecutive term.

When contacted, a source in the Peetham said Adityanath had cancelled his visit to Visakhapatnam as he was preoccupied with the being held at Prayagraj (Allahabad).

Another source said, the two chief ministers cancelled their visit to the state due to "pressing engagements."



The Telangana was supposed to first visit Mangalagiri in the capital region Amaravati for the house-warming ceremony of YSR Y S Jagan and then leave for Visakhapatnam to attend the Maha Kumbhabhishekam.

As Reddy's house-warming event has been put off, Rao reportedly decided to cancel his trip to

"Also, he is busy preparing for expansion of his Cabinet. Besides, he is holding a high-level meeting ahead of the scheduled visit of the to Hence, he has cancelled his AP trip," sources said over phone from

The Peetham was accordingly informed on Wednesday that the visit of the Chief Minister stood cancelled.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)