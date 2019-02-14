Kullu Panchayat refuses to give NOC for waste management plant

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Peej Gram Panchayat in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has refused to give a no objection certificate to set up a Solid Waste Management Plant (SWMP) in the area, Urban Development Minister Sarveen Chaudhary said Thursday.

The minister told the assembly that the land was identified by the state government in Peej village to set up the plant for the scientific disposal of municipal solid waste from Kullu and Bhuntar towns.

He was replying to a question raised by Kullu Congress MLA Sunder Singh Thakur.

The village panchayat, however, refused to give the NOC, Chaudhary said, adding that the matter was being examined to decide further course of action in accordance with Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and Forest Rights Act, 2006.

A status report will be submitted in the High Court as per its directions, the minister said.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 16:35 IST

