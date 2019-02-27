Kohli smashes 72 as India score 190/4

Skipper smashed an unbeaten 72 off 38 balls to propel to a competitive 190 for 4 against in the second T20 International here Wednesday,.

Apart from Kohli, who hit six sixes and couple of boundaries, opener KL Rahul once again delighted his home crowd with an attractive 47 off 26 balls with four sixes and three fours.

Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni also played his part with 40 off 23 balls including three fours and an equal number of maximums.

Brief Scores: 190/4 in 20 overs ( 72 no off 38 balls, Dhoni 40 off 23 balls, KL Rahul 47 off 23 balls, 1/17) vs

