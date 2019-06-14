Kolkata records year's highest temperature at 39.6 deg C

South Bengal seared under heatwave conditions as the city recorded its highest day temperature of the year at 39.6 degree on Friday, the Met department said.

Similar conditions are likely to prevail for the next two to three days, the weathermen said.

recorded West Bengal's highest temperature of the day at 41.2 degree Celsius, while Midnapore, Bankura and Sriniketan recorded above 40 degree temperature.

Besides this, the humid conditions caused immense discomfort to the people in the city and other south Bengal districts and is likely to continue, the weatherman said.

"The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by two to three degree Celsius for the next two days," regional Met said.

Heatwave condition is likely to prevail over Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts of the state during the next two days, he said.

