Heat wave prevails in Rajasthan

There was no relief from the heat wave conditions in with recording a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, the MeT department here said.

The maximum temperature in Churu was 45.6 degrees Celsius followed by 43.5 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 42.1 degrees Celsius in Kota, 41 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer and 40.3 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, it said.

There was light rain in some areas of the state, the department said.

The day temperature in the rest of the state was below 40 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weatherman has forecast dust storm or thunderstorm at isolated places in the state in the next 48 hours.

