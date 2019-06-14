Pak anti-graft body arrests ex-Prez Zardari's sister in fake accounts case

Pakistan's top anti-graft body has arrested sister of former Ali in a case related to through fake bank accounts, a media report said Friday.

Faryal Talpur, 61, was arrested by the officials of the from in Islamabad, days after the anti-graft body apprehended her brother and Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday.

The High Court on Monday rejected the two leaders' bail plea in connection to a high-profile case of allegedly through fake banks accounts.

In its orders, the court allowed the NAB to arrest and Talpur. The brother-sister duo now have the option of appealing the order in the

An arrest warrant was handed to NAB Rawalpindi three days ago, following which it constituted a team to arrest the PPP Talpur, Geo quoted NAB officials as saying.

The NAB will not shift Talpur to its offices but would keep her under custody at her residence, which has been declared a sub-jail, the report said.

The officials have also summoned a team of doctors at the sub-jail to conduct Talpur's medical examination.

The Bureau is expected to present Talpur in an accountability court on Saturday to seek her physical remand, the report said.

The NAB is investigating four cases where the former and his sister are the prime accused.

Zardari and his sister are two of the main accused in the scandal which utilised to channel illegally gained funds out of

According to the NAB officials, the duo made transactions of Rs 150 million through alleged

The cases against Zardari are part of the investigations being conducted by NAB in pursuance of the Supreme Court's verdict in the money laundering of billions through

In the report, NAB listed down at least eight cases where Zardari's link had been established. It further added that 22 inquiries and three investigations were underway while three references had been filed.

Zardari, the 11th of from 2008 to 2013, has denied any link with the fake accounts. He has said the allegation was part of a vilification campaign by the ruling party to malign opposition leaders.

