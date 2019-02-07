Korean Olympic sports diplomacy a game of two halves

When ice players from North and skated together on to the in matching white kits last year, it was seen as a symbol of the rapid diplomatic progress catalysed by

With subject to multiple international sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, sport is one of the few spheres where real co-operation is possible between the two countries.

However, analysts say sporting diplomacy on the divided peninsula will go nowhere without tangible advances on underlying issues surrounding the North's atomic arsenal.

Games organisers proclaimed the 2018 event in Pyeongchang a "Peace Olympics" as the two Koreas fielded a joint women's ice squad, their first-ever unified Olympic team.

The last 12 months have seen a series of joint Korean sides follow in their tracks, from to

Results have been mixed.

The men's team lost all but one of its matches at the world championships in January, but the women's dragon boat squad won gold in the 500m last year, and the women's players reached semi-finals.

However, each new unified team has been met with less and less fanfare than the one before as familiarity breeds public disinterest.

And off-field progress on the North's denuclearisation has been even more limited than the unified teams' victories.

"The thing with a stunt is that it receives a lot of attention at first but its originality quickly fades," said Go Myong-hyun, an at the of Policy Studies.

" diplomacy won't be sustainable unless it expands to other exchanges," he added.

- Rapid-fire diplomacy -



========================



The women's ice squad sparked a at Pyeongchang despite losing all five of their matches by a combined scoreline of 28-2.

The skaters -- 23 Southerners and 12 from the North -- made headlines from start to finish, including with a stroll to the beach, language-barrier troubles and a friendly rendezvous at an Olympic Village McDonald's where they shared drinks.

North Korea's presence at the Games was a transformative moment on the peninsula, where and -- backed by allies from each side of the Cold War -- fought each other to a standstill in the 1950-53 Korean War.

They remain technically at war after hostilities ceased with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, and 2017 saw tensions soar as the North detonated its most powerful ever and launched missiles capable of reaching the entire US mainland.

Before the Olympics, as North Korean leader and US traded personal insults and threats of war, had kept silent on whether it would participate in the Games.

But then dovish South Korean Moon Jae-in offered to postpone major joint military drills with the US, while Kim said he was willing to send a delegation to Pyeongchang, triggering rapid-fire rounds of diplomacy.

At the opening ceremony, Moon sat in the VIP box with US Vice and the North Korean leader's sister, Jong.

Pyongyang's attendance marked a distinct change in tone and "opened the door" to subsequent negotiations, said Troy Stangarone, a at the

Moon and Kim have since met three times and the North Korean leader had a landmark summit with Trump -- the first of its kind -- in June, with a second scheduled for from February 27-28.

- Losing resonance -



====================



Pyongyang and have announced plans for a joint bid to host But unity on the pitch can only go so far.

Diplomatic progress has now stalled with demanding the sanctions against it are loosened and insisting the measures stay in place until it denuclearises.

"In the absence of sanctions relief to allow for inter-Korean economic cooperation, we should expect to lose interest in diplomacy," Stangarone told AFP.

In the meantime, he added, as sporting connections between the two Koreans becomes more frequent, "it will also be more commonplace and begin to lose its resonance".

The unified team met a mixed response in South Korea, with critics saying its hasty formation just two weeks before the Games deprived their own athletes of playing time.

That highlighted the disparity in attitudes between the young South Koreans who prioritise "impartiality and justice", and policymakers who focus on "reconciliation and cooperation on the Korean peninsula", said Koo Kab-woo, a at the in

Asan Go added: "The idea that we are one has been rooted in both South and North Korea, but the reaction showed that this message was wearing out.

