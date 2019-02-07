PM will inaugurate several projects in Arunachal Pradesh

will inaugurate several projects and lay foundation of many vital schemes in during his visit to the north-eastern state on Saturday, officials said Thursday.

is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a green field Airport at Hollongi near here, they said.

The ambitious airport project in the state has been pending for several years due to controversies over site selection. is the only state in the country without a full-fledged airport.

Initially, Karsingsa was selected as the site for the airport but owing to technicalities, the of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airports Authority of (AAI) had asked the to find some other site.

On the request of the state government, a central joint inspection committee visited Itanagar to study the feasibility of the site during 2017 and recommended Hollongi.

The will also inaugurate a retrofitted airport at Tezu in district besides a 110 MW hydro electric project, channel of Doordarshan and 50 health and wellness centres in the state.

will also lay the foundation stone of a Film and at Jote, near here and seven electric sub stations under Comprehensive Scheme, the officials said.

He would lay the foundation stone of and its approach road in district besides declaration of cent per cent household electrification in the state under Saubhagya Scheme.

All the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony would be held from here, they said.

From Itanagar, Modi is scheduled to visit and

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the PMs visit to the state capital. Large contingents of central paramilitary forces besides state police have spread a dragnet across the state capital since Wednesday and thorough checking of visitors at all checking points is going on to prevent entry of unwanted elements, DGP S B K Singh said.

accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday took stock of the arrangements at IG Park, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)