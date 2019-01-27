Ladakh: ITBP wins National Ice hockey tournament

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday won the National Ice hockey tournament in Ladakh.
The championship was organised by Ice Hockey Association of India. The ITBP defeated the Indian Army to lift the National Ice Hockey Championship.
ITBP has a strong Ice Hockey team of the country. Two months ago, the team had defeated the Japanese team to lift the Ice hockey tournament. Many ITBP players are part of the National Ice Hockey team of the country. On January 16, the ITBP had won a regional Ice Hockey tournament in Leh.
Total 10 local ice hockey teams divided into two pools participated in this Ice Hockey Championship which was a key attraction for the locals during the peak winter season for the last 11 days. The ice rink is located at a height of more than 11,000 feet MSL near Leh.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU