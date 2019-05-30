Kosovo says it will bar Serbian PM visits for 'racist' comments

Kosovo's said Thursday he would ban visits by Serbian after she made "racist" comments, fanning fresh tensions between the neighbours.

"I will not allow the Serbian to enter as long as she maintains a racist and illicit ideology against the people of Kosovo," wrote on his

The move comes a day after the Serbian described Kosovo's leadership as "the worst type of populists" and "people who literally came out of forest".

The latter was a reference to the fact that many top politicians were former fighters in the guerilla war against in the late 1990s.

"These people are terrorists who were not convicted," Brnabic added.

and its former province, which is mainly ethnic Albanian, still have a bitter and frequently tense relationship two decades after broke away and went on to declare independence.

Long-running negotiations to normalise ties have ground to a halt in recent months after a series of diplomatic clashes.

While Serbian officials almost never go to Kosovo's capital they do regularly visit its predominantly Serb areas -- for which usually grants them authorisation.

Tensions were already high this week after conducted a major operation on Tuesday in the Serb-dominated north, an area where many still consider themselves loyal to

Dozens were arrested on suspicion of running a smuggling network in the border zone. The police raids, which were met with "armed resistance" in some areas, led to put its on alert.

Kosovo also condemned Brnabic's comments, telling media it was "another testimony of the pathological hate of Serbia's current regime against the citizens of Kosovo".

Like Kosovo's Prime Minister and Kadri Veseli, Thaci is a former of the Kosovar Albanian guerrillas who fought Serb troops in the 1998-99 war.

The conflict left 13,000 dead, mostly ethnic Albanians.

