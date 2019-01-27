Kosovo PM reports vice minister killed by ski area avalanche

Kosovo's says an has killed a while he was skiing in a southern resort.

Ramush Haradinaj wrote Saturday on that of Diaspora Arian Daci was killed and Daci's friend was injured at the Brezovica resort area, 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of

Haradinaj sent condolences to Daci's father, former Parliament

Ilir Morina of the wrote on that the skiers were outside designated ski runs, when they were hit by two avalanches.

Morina says agency workers found one dead and helped save the injured one.

has had extremely cold weather in the last month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)