KPCC forms 'fact-finding' panel into party's dismal show in LS

After the drubbing in the polls, the Congress' unit Monday formed a "fact-finding committee" to find the reasons for the party's poor show in both parliamentary and 2018 assembly elections.

The five-member committee is headed by the state PCC vice-president and former legislative council V R Sudarshan and former

The committee would travel to every district, conduct assembly constituency-wise meetings and contact party leaders from booth to state level, find reasons for the party's defeat and gather suggestions from them about organising the party for the future, the pradesh committee said in a release.

It said the committee would submit a comprehensive report to the president, adding that it would dwell onreasons for the candidates defeat and opinion in the minds of the people regarding the party.

The congress, which fought the polls in alliance with the JD(S, has won only one of 21 seats it had contested.

The JD(S) too won in one out of seven seats in which it was in the fray.

Steamrolling the ruling Congress-JDS alliance, the BJP had scored a resounding win by bagging 25 of the total 27 Lok Sabha seats it had contested, while an supported by the party had won in Mandya.

This was said to be worst ever performance by the in and a record of sorts by BJP for which the state emerged as the bright spot in the South with other neighbouring states bucking the "Modi magic".

The Congress, which was seeking to come back to power inKarnataka under Siddaramaiah's leadership, had managed to win only 77 seats in the 2018 assembly polls, while the BJP emerged asthe single largest party with 104 MLAs.

The JD(S) had won 37 seats.

The BJP added to its tally by wresting the Chincholi seat from the Congress in the May 19 bypolls, while the Congress won in Kundgol.

In the 224-member Karnataka assembly, the BJP now has 105 MLAs, Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP (1), independent (1) (both currently supporting the ruling alliance), KPJP (1) and

