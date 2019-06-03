Keanu Reeves to make Marvel debut with 'The Eternals'?

It's Reeves' world and we are living in it or so it seems as the Hollywood superstar, known for such as "Speed", "The Matrix" and "John Wick" series, is in early talks to make his Marvel debut.

If things go well, Reeves may be a part of "The Eternals", which hopes to begin producing in the coming months.

The 54-year-old is a occasionally and is currently on screens in "John Wick: Chapter 3 Parabellum" and an adorable cameo where he can be seen as his aggrandised movie star self in Netflix's rom-com "Always Be My Maybe".

According to MCU Cosmic, while negotiations are underway, Reeves is yet to sign on the dotted line. Talks are still in the early stages.

He would join the already announced cast of as Sersi, as Ikaris, as well as Kumail Nanjiani and Ma Dong-seok in mysterious roles.

Marvel is still looking for an Asian for a lead role, with casting of at least two more lead female roles with "Piper" and "Karen" to be done.

Reeves has been rumoured to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since his name was mentioned to star in "Doctor Strange" and then later " Marvel".

Created by in 1976, the story of "The Eternals" is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

is directing the film from a script by Matthew and is producing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)