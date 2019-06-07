JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi meets Sonia Gandhi

NRC: Centre sets ball rolling for missing persons to approach foreigners tribunals
Business Standard

Monte Carlo ropes in Andre Russell as brand ambassador for its sportswear brand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Clothing firm Monte Carlo Friday said it has roped in West Indian cricketer Andre Russell as the brand ambassador for its sportswear brand Rock It.

"The Jamaican all-rounder will now be the face of a series of multi-channel marketing and promotional activities for the brand," Monte Carlo said in a statement.

Rock It offers gym wear and sportswear including gym t-shirts, workout vests, sports shorts, track pants, active t-shirts, among others.

Rishabh Oswal, founder, Rock it, (Monte Carlo - Executive Director) said Andre Russell embodies the essence of the brand and his easy vibe is set to take the brand value a notch high.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU