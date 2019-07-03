KSU students march to Secretariat turns violent

A march taken out here Wednesday by the KSU, the Congress' student wing in Kerala, protesting the LDF government's new education policy, allegedly turned violent with police resorting to lathicharge to disperse them.

Police said as the march reached the Secretariat, Kerala Students Union activists , including girls, tried to breach the barricade set up by police.

They allegedly started throwing stones at police and raised slogans against the government.

Police at first tried to disperse them using water cannons and bursting tear gas shells.

However, as they continued to hurl stones, police resorted to lathicharge to disperse them, police said.

Some injured activists were taken to hospital by police.

The trouble began after Kerala PCC President, Mullapally Ramachandran, who had inaugurated the protest, and other leaders had left the venue.

Ramachandran later flayed the police action.

The left government had recently decided to implement the Khader Committee report, which proposes single directorate for education sector in the state.

The report recommends upgrading the professional qualification of teachers and bringing the school education sector under a single directorate, in an effort to revamp it.

The Congress-led UDF Opposition has been demanding that the 'half-baked' report be put on hold.

