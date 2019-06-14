KTKA refers JSW land sale to cabinet sub-committee for review

Caught in a row over the controversial Steel land sale, the cabinet Friday decided to refer its decision on the sale of 3,667 acres to the firm at Ballari, to a cabinet sub-committee for reconsideration.

As there were a lot of objections and opposition to the decision to sell the land, the concerned (Industries K J George) requested the Chief to constitute a cabinet sub-committee to look in to all aspects and reconsider it, told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

"On the request of the the cabinet today has given its approval to constitute a sub-committee, which will review it at the earliest and report back to the cabinet," Gowda said.

The composition of the cabinet sub-committee has been left to the discretion of the Chief Minister, he said, adding that "though the maximum view of the cabinet was that its decision is right, but in the wake of objection and opposition we are giving it for reconsideration."



The cabinet had recently decided to convert the lease of 3,667 acres to Steel at Ballari into sale, in accordance with the initial agreement.

The issue came up in the cabinet for discussion Friday as H D Kumaraswamy after consulting with Deputy G Parameshwara and George had asked for the subject to be placed before the cabinet once again for reconsideration.

Accusing the government of selling the land to the company at a throwaway price, the has commenced a two-day round-the-clock sit-in Friday.

State B S Yeddyurappa on Sunday had even accused the ruling Congress-JDS coalition of getting "kickbacks", for the sale of land.

Causing embarrassment to the coalition, senior H K Patil has been opposing the sale, by writing a series of letters to the government.

Amid the row, Steel chairman and managing director has said the firm never does anything "illegal" or "disadvantage" the people of

