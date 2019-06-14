MP seer who held yagna for Digvijay's win seeks DM's permission to fulfil 'samadhi' promise

After his prediction of Digvijay Singh's victory from seat did not come true, a seer has requested permission from authorities here to carry out his "promise" of taking "samadhi" on June 16.

The bizarre request by has been turned down by Collector who has asked police to ensure his well-being.

Giri had announced that he will take 'samadhi' (entombment) if Singh doesn't win from during a "yagna" by several religious leaders for the leader's victory during the poll campaig.

Singh was defeated by BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur by a massive margin of 3.64 lakh votes.

"We received a letter on June 13 from Vairagyanand Giri maharaj for taking samadhi. Such kind of permissions are never given and I have directed the police to ensure the protection of Vairagyanand's life and belongings," Kumar told PTI Friday.

Mazid Ali, who was authorised by Vairagyanand to file an application to the on his behalf, said, " Maharaj had submitted a plea demanding that he be allowed to take Brahmaleen samadhi and a place for the same also be identified for him to perform the task peacefully."



He said the application mentioned 2:11 pm on June 16 as an "auspicious time" for the ritual.

Ali claimed that Vairagyanand was observing penance in and urged the administration to "cooperate" with the spiritual and "respect his religious feelings".

Giri had kept a low profile after the poll verdict and had given evasive replies when queried about his promise by

