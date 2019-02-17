KTR pays tributes to Pulwama attack martyrs

TRS Working K T Rama Sunday paid floral tributes to attack martyrs at the CRPF southern sector headquarters here.

Rama also handed over two cheques of Rs 25 lakhs each to G H P Raju, of Police, CRPF, Southern sector.

While Rs 25 lakh had been donated by in his personal capacity, his friends contributed Rs 25 lakh for the families of the slain jawans.

In his condolence message, said, "I would like to extend my heartfelt sincere condolences to the families of 40 CRPF jawans who laid down their lives in securing our nation and security out citizens.

I have come here in personal capacity, nor as an MLA nor as The nation and all the citizens will never forget the martyrs' sacrifices. They will continue to remain in our hearts and prayers."



also wished the injured CRPF personnel a speedy recovery.

"We live in a large democracy which feels safe today, primarily, because of the men in uniform," he added.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)