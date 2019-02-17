JUST IN
Iran unveils first semi-heavy missile-equipped submarine

AP  |  Tehran 

Iran's state TV is reporting that the country's President Hassan Rouhani has unveiled the first Iranian made semi-heavy submarine.

The Sunday report said the Fateh, "Conqueror" in Persian, is capable of being fitted with cruise missiles.

Since 1992, Iran has developed a homegrown defense industry that produces light and heavy weapons ranging from mortars and torpedoes to tanks and submarines.

The Fateh has subsurface-to-surface missiles with a range of about 2,000 kilometres, capable of reaching Israel and U.S. military bases in the region.

First Published: Sun, February 17 2019. 19:55 IST

