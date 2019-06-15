Kuruvilla enters women's final in Sr Nat Squash C'ship

Third seed Kuruvilla of made a strong comeback to get past Delhi's Vatsand storm into the women's finals at the 76th Senior National Squash Championship here Saturday.

Kuruvilla defeated Vats 10-12, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 to make it to the summit clash.

In the Pro section, Rajasthan's upset top-seeded of 11-8, 11-5, 11-2 to enter the final.

Jangra will lock horns with Maharashtra's Abhinav Sinha who upset third seeded Of West Bengal 11-5, 11-9, 11-4.

Results: Womens: Semifinal Round: Kuruvilla (TN)[3/4] VS Vats (Del)[5/8]10-12, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11 -7



Pro Coach: Semifinal Round: (Raj) bt (Kar)[1]11-8, 11-5, 11-2; (Mah) bt (WB)[3/4]11-5, 11-9, 11-4;



Mens Over 35: Semifinal Round: Amitpal Kohli (Mah)[1] bt (Del)12-10, 11-6, 11-9; Aditya Maheshwari (Mah)[2] bt Kapil Murjani (Raj)11-6, 4-11, 11-5, 11-7.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)