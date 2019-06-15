JUST IN
Kuruvilla enters women's final in Sr Nat Squash C'ship

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Third seed Sunayna Kuruvilla of Tamil Nadu made a strong comeback to get past Delhi's Sanya Vatsand storm into the women's finals at the MSRA 76th Senior National Squash Championship here Saturday.

Kuruvilla defeated Vats 10-12, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 to make it to the summit clash.

In the Pro coach section, Rajasthan's Vikas Jangra upset top-seeded Parmeet Singh of Karnataka 11-8, 11-5, 11-2 to enter the final.

Jangra will lock horns with Maharashtra's Abhinav Sinha who upset third seeded Sandeep Kumar Yadav Of West Bengal 11-5, 11-9, 11-4.

Results: Womens: Semifinal Round: Sunayna Kuruvilla (TN)[3/4] VS Sanya Vats (Del)[5/8]10-12, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7, 11 -7

Pro Coach: Semifinal Round: Vikas Jangra (Raj) bt Parmeet Singh (Kar)[1]11-8, 11-5, 11-2; Abhinav Sinha (Mah) bt Sandeep Kumar Yadav (WB)[3/4]11-5, 11-9, 11-4;


Mens Over 35: Semifinal Round: Amitpal Kohli (Mah)[1] bt Harjinder Singh (Del)12-10, 11-6, 11-9; Aditya Maheshwari (Mah)[2] bt Kapil Murjani (Raj)11-6, 4-11, 11-5, 11-7.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 19:40 IST

