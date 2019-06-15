Nashik health officer booked by ACB for bribery

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau Saturday filed a case against Nashik Zilla Parishad health officer Dr Vijay Nathuji Dekate for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000, an official said.

The complainant had approached ACB on May 21 this year and the case was registered at Bhadrakali police station only after a thorough probe, he said.

He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

