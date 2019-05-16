Kynan finishes 15th as men's trap team misses year's third World Cup final

Indian shooters and Prithviraj Tondaiman lost the plot after leading on day one of qualifications, finishing 15th and 33rd, respectively, in the men's trap event of the here Thursday.

The Indians thus missed out on yet another International Shooting Sport Federation stage final this year after they lost their way in the final three rounds.

Kynan shot rounds of 24, 24 and 22 to finish with 119 points, needing at least 122 to make the finals. Prithviraj shot 118 while the third Indian in the team, Zoravar Singh Sandhu shot 116 to end in 64th place.

Kynan had shot scores of 123 and 122 in the year's first two stages to finish 10th and seventh respectively, and he missed out in the the South Korean city as well.

also registered a score of 116 in the non-competition MQS (Minimum Qualification Score) section.

of won gold in the event beating 6-5 in a final round shoot-off after being tied at 45 shots apiece in the 50-shot final.

