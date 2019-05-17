Kyrgyz woman held at Delhi airport for smuggling in gold, cigarettes

-
ALSO READ
Customs officer among 7 arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling drones, cigarettes
Pune: Man held with gold concealed in rectum
CBIC again defers e-sealing on deposit, removal of goods from customs warehouses
Work in tandem to combat terror threat, illicit trade: India
CBIC prescribes norms for expeditious disposal of unclaimed cargo
-
A woman from Kyrgyzstan has been arrested by customs officials at the airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold and cigarettes worth Rs 27 lakh, the customs department said Friday.
The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Osh (Kyrgyzstan) via Moscow on Thursday.
A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of four gold chains (collectively weighing 803 grams) and 5,000 sticks of Davidoff brand cigarettes, the customs department said in a statement.
The gold and cigarettes worth Rs 26.73 lakh has been seized and the passenger was arrested, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU