Kyrgyz woman held at Delhi airport for smuggling in gold, cigarettes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A woman from Kyrgyzstan has been arrested by customs officials at the airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle in gold and cigarettes worth Rs 27 lakh, the customs department said Friday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Osh (Kyrgyzstan) via Moscow on Thursday.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of four gold chains (collectively weighing 803 grams) and 5,000 sticks of Davidoff brand cigarettes, the customs department said in a statement.

The gold and cigarettes worth Rs 26.73 lakh has been seized and the passenger was arrested, it said.

