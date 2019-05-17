5 illegal Bangladeshi immigrantsheld

: Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested Friday for illegally staying here, police said.

The illegal immigrants are suspected to have entered about a year ago by crossing the border in Kolkata, the police said.

Based on a tip-off, a search was conducted and the five were arrested for not having any valid documents and immigration papers.

The five were produced before a court, a police official told

He further said there may be some more foreign nationals staying illegally and a search is on.

The five immigrants were said to be working for a slaughterhouse, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)