5 illegal Bangladeshi immigrantsheld

: Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested Friday for illegally staying here, police said.
The illegal immigrants are suspected to have entered India about a year ago by crossing the border in Kolkata, the police said.
Based on a tip-off, a search was conducted and the five were arrested for not having any valid documents and immigration papers.
The five were produced before a court, a police official told PTI.
He further said there may be some more foreign nationals staying illegally and a search is on.
The five immigrants were said to be working for a slaughterhouse, the police official added.
