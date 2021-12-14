JUST IN
La Liga sells Spanish broadcast rights for over $5 bn for 5 years

Spain's top soccer league has generated 4.95 billion euros (USD 5.6 billion) from the sale of subscription broadcast domestic rights for five seasons.

AP | PTI  |  Madrid 

La Liga has sold games for live broadcast in Spain to a streaming service for the first time with DAZN picking up the rights to 175 matches per season.

Telefonica-owned Movistar has the rights to the other 205 games, including three complete rounds.

La Liga will be making 990 million euros per season from these rights packages, a slight uplift from 980 million euros a year in the current deals.

More cash will be generated in Spain from live free-to-air rights, the packages to show games in bars, hotels and airports, as well as for the second division.

First Published: Tue, December 14 2021. 12:41 IST

