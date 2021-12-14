La Liga sells Spanish broadcast rights for over $5 bn for 5 years

-
Spain's top soccer league has generated 4.95 billion euros (USD 5.6 billion) from the sale of subscription broadcast domestic rights for five seasons.
La Liga has sold games for live broadcast in Spain to a streaming service for the first time with DAZN picking up the rights to 175 matches per season.
Telefonica-owned Movistar has the rights to the other 205 games, including three complete rounds.
La Liga will be making 990 million euros per season from these rights packages, a slight uplift from 980 million euros a year in the current deals.
More cash will be generated in Spain from live free-to-air rights, the packages to show games in bars, hotels and airports, as well as for the second division.
