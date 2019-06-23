Lahaul's Chinal language to be preserved: Himachal education minister

The government will preserve the Chinal language that is spoken in Lahaul area of district, said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering at a function organised by the Department of Language, at the Gaiety theatre here, Bhardwaj said: "Sanskrit is the mother of Chinal language, like other languages."



The Chinal language spoken in Lahaul will be preserved, the said, adding that the had accorded the status of second language to Sanskrit.

Earlier, Sham Chand Azad, a resident of Lahaul, said: "The department secretary, Purnima Chauhan, is already working in the direction to promote the Chinal language."



"My elder brother, Neel Chand, has been working on vocabulary and grammar of Chinal language for the past 12 years," he added.

