Lahiri makes modest start in Boston with first round 74

India's endured a tough opening day with a three-over 74 to lie tied 83rd at the Technologies Championships in the second leg of FedExCup play-offs here on Saturday.

It was a day would like to forget as he gave himself few chances and failed to grab the opportunities that came his way.

His driving accuracy just over 57 per cent and even though he did find the greens almost two-thirds of the time, he was always beyond 20 feet and very rarely inside that to get a birdie.

shot one-over 72 and was Tied-56th.

Justin Rose, who missed the cut in the FedExCup Playoffs opener at Northern Trust, went home to the for six days, and did not arrive till a day before the Technologies Championship, which began on Friday and then he shot six-under 65 at the TPC Boston on a breezy day.

Rose putted for birdie on all but two holes and made his six birdies and kept bogeys off the card. He had three birdies over his last four holes.

Rose is one shot ahead of and and both had strong finishes.

Ancer, the first Mexican to reach the second stage of the FedExCup Playoffs, finished on the front nine with four birdies over his last six holes. Knox holed a wedge from 109 yards for an eagle on the 15th hole and had a 15-foot birdie putt on 16th.

Woods, who was back at the TPC Boston for the first time in five years, said: "I putted beautifully today. I hit a lot of good putts, and just have to give myself more looks out of them. I didn't hit the ball close enough."



Keegan Bradley, who shot 78 in the last round after being in the final group last week, scored 67 to join Beau Hossler, and

and were among those at 68.

Knox and Ancer need a solid week as both golfers had missed the cut last week and dropped to No. 93 and No. 92.

Only the top 70 advance to next week.

