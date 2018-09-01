Pradhan flags off mobile vans to spread awareness about PMUY

Dharmendra Saturday flagged off mobile LED vans which would travel to interior places in to spread awareness about Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

These mobile LED vans, flagged off from Indian Oil office here, will move into the interiors of the state to disseminate awareness about PMUY and safe practices of usage of LPG.

described this as a unique way of propagating awareness by way of engaging the audience through entertainment.

The specially designed vehicles will work as mobile theatre. These mobile LED vans will spread awareness about the safe practices of using domestic LPG as well act as moving center for collection of KYCs from prospective eligible consumers of LPG.

Ten such vehicles will ply in the state of Odisha, said an

The PMUY launched by the in May 2016 is a socio-economic revolution aimed towards women empowerment by providing LPG connections to women from BPL families, he said.

It aims to safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with a clean cooking fuel-LPG, so that they don't have to compromise their health in smokey kitchens or wander in unsafe areas collecting firewood, he added.

In 33 lakh PMUY connections have been released since its launch in the state, he said.

