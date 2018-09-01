Pakistan gets first woman chief justice of high court

Justice Safdar was sworn in on Saturday as the first woman of a Pakistani high court, according to a media report.

Justice Safdar was sworn in as the of High Court at a ceremony held at the House in Balochistan, reported.

She made history in 1982 when she became the in

She received her basic education from the Cantonment Public School, Quetta, and went on to complete her bachelor's degree from the Government Girls College, Quetta.

Justice Safdar later earned a master's degree in Urdu literature from the University of Balochistan, as well as a degree in law from the University Law College, Quetta, in 1980.

After attaining success in a competitive examination held by the Public Service Commission, she was appointed as a on June 29, 1987.

She was made additional district and sessions on February 27, 1991.

On March 1, 1996, she was promoted to She also worked as a presiding in the

She was appointed a member of the in 1998, and worked in that capacity till she was appointed of the in 2009.

While working as chairperson, Justice Safdar was elevated to the position of of the high court on in 2009 and confirmed as a BHC judge on May 11, 2011.

She is currently a member of the three-judge special court conducting the trial of former for committing treason by proclaiming a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

