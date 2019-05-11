Lahiri misses cut at Byron Nelson, Kang shoots 10-under 61 to lead

Anirban Lahiri's putting woes continued as he shot four-over 75 and was three-over 145 after two rounds, missing the cut at the Byron Nelson here.

It was Indian's seventh missed cut in 15 starts this season and fifth in 11 starts in 2019. The performance leaves him standing around 164 in the FedExCup standings. With only 125 making the play-offs and keeping the card, things are getting tight for Lahiri, who has managed to keep the card for last four years.

Lahiri found a lot of fairways, but he was not getting close enough to the pins with his irons to give himself a chance. He twice missed putts inside nine feet and twice between 12 and 15 feet. Overall he had five bogeys and just one birdie. In the first round he had five birdies against four bogeys. He ended at three-over 145 and T-122.

Meanwhile Korea's carded a stunning 10-under 61 to move into a four-shot lead at the halfway stage. He is at 16-under, while and are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and is in 4th at 11 under.

Kang opened with a birdie and then ran five in a row from fifth to turn in six-under 60. He added four more on the back nine and had no bogeys.

"The biggest thing was we needed to figure how shorter the ball is going to fly. So we just trusted the number, just hit it, and then worked out good, " Kang said.

Kang matched the course record with a 10-under 61 on Friday to take the lead at 16 under. had his second consecutive round of 65 and (66) were tied second.

Brooks Koepka, the world number 3 who goes to next week's as defending champion, was fourth at 11 under after a 66. He overcame two early bogeys with six birdies in an 11-hole stretch that included four in a row late. Koepka was a ahead of Rory Sabbatini, who had a bogey-free 65.

