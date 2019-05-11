Brandon Fernandes commits to long-term deal with FC Goa

Saturday announced that has signed a three-year extension with the club.

The deal will keep the no. 10 in until the end of the 2021/22 season.

He was selected by in the 2017 ISL Draft with their pick in the 6th Round. In his first season as a Gaur the accounted for 2 goals and 4 assists over 17 games in all competitions as the club reached the semis in both the and the Super Cup.

Brandon had his best season in 2018/19 when he featured in the 22 games in the orange of His 6 goals and 6 assists across all competitions helped the Gaurs reach the final of the before lifting the Super Cup in April with Brandon scoring the eventual winner in the final.

said, Frankly, I just love playing for this club, playing for Goa. I feel proud to represent my people. The fans have always been amazing and from the day I joined this club, I have felt at home.

"I would like to thank and the management at the club for believing in me and helping me take my game to the next level. We were able to win the Super Cup, but we as a team, remain hungry. I am sure more success is around the corner."



FC Goa said, "I am going to reveal a secret. Brandon has been a key part of our plans even before he knew it. It was always our intention to keep him. His performance last season only validated our assumptions. We are proud to have him play for us for many seasons to come.

