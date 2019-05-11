3k quintals of onions gutted in storage shed fire in Nashik

Around three thousand quintals of onions stored in two sheds in Nashik's tehsil were gutted in a fire on Friday, police said.

The storage sheds were owned by traders Sahebrao Khairnar and and some 25 labourers were working there at the time of the fire, an said.

Local residents and fire brigade personnel from the Municipal Council doused the fire, he said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, said a police said.

