3k quintals of onions gutted in storage shed fire in Nashik

Around three thousand quintals of onions stored in two sheds in Nashik's Nandgaon tehsil were gutted in a fire on Friday, police said.
The storage sheds were owned by onion traders Sahebrao Khairnar and Supadu Mahajan and some 25 labourers were working there at the time of the fire, an official said.
Local residents and fire brigade personnel from the Nandgaon Municipal Council doused the fire, he said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, said a Nandgaon police station official said.
