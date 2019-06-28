JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Follow traffic rules, get honoured by Hyderabad police

Power Grid board meet next week to consider raising up to Rs 10,000 cr
Business Standard

Lahiri starts with bogey-free 69 in first round of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Press Trust of India  |  Detroit 

India's Anirban Lahiri carded a bogey-free first round of three-under 69 to make a decent start at the Rocket Mortgage Classic here.

The Indian golfer, who has not been able to get four good rounds together and is trying to gather some good finishes to make a dash for the Play-offs, hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation.

Yet his 69 was good enough only for tied 55th as the first round produced a lot of low scores, including leader Nate Lashley's nine-under 63. Lashley, 36, got into the field after being the first alternate, and he leads Nick Watney and Ryan Armour by one shot.

Lahiri, teeing off from the tenth, parred his entire first nine and then three more to have 12 pars in a row after first 12 holes. On the par-5 fourth, Lahiri's approach shot set him up for the birdie and he went to one-under.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, his final hole of the day, Lahiri hit his tee shot from 188 yards to 14-foot for a third birdie.

Lashley birdied the final three holes and five of the last six for a nine-under 63. It was the lowest score in his PGA TOUR career, a day after getting a spot at Detroit Golf Club as an alternate.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 28 2019. 11:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU