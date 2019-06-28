Lahiri starts with bogey-free 69 in first round of Rocket Mortgage Classic

India's Anirban Lahiri carded a bogey-free first round of three-under 69 to make a decent start at the Rocket Mortgage Classic here.

The Indian golfer, who has not been able to get four good rounds together and is trying to gather some good finishes to make a dash for the Play-offs, hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation.

Yet his 69 was good enough only for tied 55th as the first round produced a lot of low scores, including leader Nate Lashley's nine-under 63. Lashley, 36, got into the field after being the first alternate, and he leads Nick Watney and Ryan Armour by one shot.

Lahiri, teeing off from the tenth, parred his entire first nine and then three more to have 12 pars in a row after first 12 holes. On the par-5 fourth, Lahiri's approach shot set him up for the birdie and he went to one-under.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, his final hole of the day, Lahiri hit his tee shot from 188 yards to 14-foot for a third birdie.

Lashley birdied the final three holes and five of the last six for a nine-under 63. It was the lowest score in his PGA TOUR career, a day after getting a spot at Detroit Golf Club as an alternate.

