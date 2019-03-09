Lahore HC to hear plea on Imran Khan's disqualification on March 11

The will on Monday hear a plea seeking disqualification of Khan for not being "honest and righteous" and concealing the alleged parentage of a daughter with a former partner in his nomination papers for the 2018 election.

The high court on Saturday accepted for hearing a petition seeking Khan's disqualification for violating the provisions of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, that sets a precondition for a to be "sadiq and ameen" (honest and righteous), reported.

The petition, to be heard on March 11, claims that Khan had concealed the alleged parentage of Tyrian Jade Khan White in his nomination papers for the 2018

Tyrian White is the daughter of Ana-Luisa (Sita) White, the daughter of the late Lord It has often been alleged that Tyrian is Khan's daughter, the report said.

" Khan did not mention White as one of his dependants in his nomination papers, and thus he does not measure up to Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution," the petition read, demanding Khan's disqualification.

Earlier, in January, the had dismissed a similar petition terming it "non-maintainable" as it involved personal matters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)