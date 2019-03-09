Pak extends closure of its airspace for international transit flights till March 11

on Saturday extended the closure of its for international transit flights till March 11, according to a media report.

In a notification, the Civil Authority said that the country's would now be closed for international transit flights until 3 pm on March 11, the Express Tribune reported.

However, it said operations on fixed flights routes between would be permitted, the report said.

The decision came a day after, on Friday had announced that the country's would be fully re-opened from March 9.

The decision to close the airspace came on February 27 after a rare aerial dogfight between and ignited fears of an all-out conflict, with world powers rushing to urge restraint.

Flights between and were also disrupted, stranding thousands of passengers, the report said.

Both and Pakiatan claimed to have shot each other's warplanes down, and one Indian pilot was captured. He was returned to later, crossing the Wagah border on foot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)