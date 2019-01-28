Lakhs Gathered to Celebrate the 100th Incarnation Day of 2nd Master of Dera Sacha Sauda, Shah Satnam Ji Maharaj in Various Locations Across India

/ -- 100th Incarnation day of 2nd Master of Sacha Sauda, Shah Satnam Ji, was organised at Dham, Sacha Sauda, on Friday, 25th January. Followers from both, near and far-flung areas from visited the Ashram to celebrate the birthday of the 2nd Master. This day, is in fact the most awaited event of the year for the followers.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814104/Dera_Sacha_Sauda.jpg )



A Naamcharcha was organised in the campus to mark this occasion where recordings of Satsangs by chief were played. A new welfare work was added to the list of 133 welfare activities, taking the count to 134. As part of this welfare activity, followers pledged 'will not resort to activities that add to pollution and will take every effort to curb pollution.'



followers also distributed stationery, ration, blankets, warm clothes to the needy. Distribution of these essential items was also undertaken by Dera followers across the globe. Dera has been trying its best to move on the path of humanity and raise awareness regarding the same in the masses, since its inception in 1948, as per of the Dera, Shobha Insan, Dera followers across the globe are involved in the welfare of the Society, and are doing a remarkable job as per the teachings of Saint Dr. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan. Lakhs of volunteers celebrated 100th Incarnation Day of 2nd Master Maharaj at various locations Including Haryana, Punjab, and UP.

It is worth noting, that in addition to India, Dera followers in Canada, USA, Australia, New Zealand, U.K. and various other parts, participated in the Naamcharcha program, through live telecast on Live.

Although the day was celebrated around the globe, few locations including Salabatpura, Mansa, Patiala, Malout, Rajpura, Nabha, Khaga, Fazilka, Budharwali and Ferozpur in Whereas, in places like Kota, Jaipur, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Ghadsana, Anupgarh and in and Barnawa in had a large number of devotees at each location, showcasing devotion of the followers who visited the Ashrams, at such short notice. Blankets and Ration were also distributed to hundreds of needy across these locations.

was born on 25th January 1919 in Jalalana Sahib, in distt. Sirsa, to Mother Aas Kaur, and Father Shah Satnam Ji graced the throne of from 1960 -1990 and imparted the method of meditation to lacs, emancipating them from the cycle of birth and death.

An OPD was also organised by commemorating the occasion, in which thousands of patients were provided free consultation.

About Dera Sacha Sauda:



is a that preaches and practices humanitarianism and to others. The main centre of the ashram is located in (northern India). More than 60 million people around the world are faithful followers of the organization. Spiritual seekers learn to meditate and follow the principles laid down by Revered Guruji.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)