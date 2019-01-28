Bridegroom comes to marry in a road roller in West Bengal

A man in West Bengal's district became the most talked about of his town on Sunday, when he came to tie the knot in a road roller, breaking away from the tradition of arriving on a horse or in a car.

Arka Patra, 30, the son of a goldsmith, stepped out of the decked-up road roller outside the bride's house at Krishnagar Ukilpara, much to the surprise of the waiting guests and onlookers.

"I wanted to make my wedding ceremony memorable and unique. I could take a vintage car, but that would not be new. I have also heard someone went to marry in an earth mover. But, I did not know of anyone going to marry in a road roller, so I decided on it," he said.

Patra said his wife had also agreed to his unique idea, when he had discussed it with her a few days back.

While the rode a road roller, accompanying friends and relatives turned up in a yellow and red coloured mini bus.

For his wedding reception, Partha again wants to do something different and environment-friendly.

"I have decided that no loudspeaker will play at the reception, which is the usual norm on such occasions. Instead, a person will play a flute, moving around the venue," Patra said.

