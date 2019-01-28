JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

SC seeks information on detention centres, foreigners detained there in Assam

Northwestern Medicine and Alfardan Group announce the launch of 'Alfardan Medical with Northwestern Medicine'
Business Standard

Bridegroom comes to marry in a road roller in West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Krishnagar 

A man in West Bengal's Nadia district became the most talked about bridegroom of his town on Sunday, when he came to tie the knot in a road roller, breaking away from the tradition of arriving on a horse or in a car.

Arka Patra, 30, the son of a goldsmith, stepped out of the decked-up road roller outside the bride's house at Krishnagar Ukilpara, much to the surprise of the waiting guests and onlookers.

"I wanted to make my wedding ceremony memorable and unique. I could take a vintage car, but that would not be new. I have also heard someone went to marry in an earth mover. But, I did not know of anyone going to marry in a road roller, so I decided on it," he said.

Patra said his wife Arundhuti Tarafdar had also agreed to his unique idea, when he had discussed it with her a few days back.

While the bridegroom rode a road roller, accompanying friends and relatives turned up in a yellow and red coloured mini bus.

For his wedding reception, Partha again wants to do something different and environment-friendly.

"I have decided that no loudspeaker will play at the reception, which is the usual norm on such occasions. Instead, a person will play a flute, moving around the venue," Patra said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements