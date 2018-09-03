Lakhs pay obeisance at temples in Mathura on Janmashtami amid tight security

Lakhs of pilgrims paid obeisance at



major here on Monday on the occasion of Janmashtami amid tight security.

The of Sri Krishna Janmasthan, Kapil Sharma, said with special arrangements put in place this year, devotees could pay obeisance to the deity without any obstacle and could get prasadam easily.

According to him nearly 20 lakh pilgrims paid their obeisance in the of Mathura, Vrindaban, Barsana, Govardhan, Nandgaon, Baldeo, Mahaban and Gokul.

No untoward incident has been reported, said.

SSP Babloo Kumar attributed incident-free Janmashtami to faultless security planning.

Posting of police personnel in plain clothes at strategic points also paid the dividend, he said.

During a cultural programme organised at Leela Manch of Sri Krishna Janmasthan, congratulated the audience on Janmastami and appealed to them to cooperate with the authorities in maintaining cleanliness.

Vrindaban was centre of attraction for pilgrims this forenoon, where the festival was celebrated in three major -- Radha Raman temple, and

Over two lakh pilgrims performed 'parikrama' of hillock Govardhan, on the occasion Sunday night, of said.

Meanwhile, preparation for "arrival of Krishna in Gokul" were in full swing, the of in Gokul, Bhikoo Ji Maharaj, stated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)