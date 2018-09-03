Chit fund scam accused held for misbehaving with woman

An of a chit fund operator, earlier accused in a scam, has been arrested on charges of misbehaving with a woman and beating up her son, police said Monday.

The personnel of arrested from his flat near Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Monday, they said.

On Sunday, the woman had lodged a complaint against Nayak.

In her complaint, she said that Nayak has been harassing her for a long time. On Sunday, Nayak visited the her house and misbehaved with her. Besides, he also beat up her son.

The complainant had said that she was staying with her son as her husband was away.

Police had registered a case against Nayak who had dismissed the allegations.

Nayak, suspected to be the key of chaairman Prashant Dash, was arrested by the CBI in 2014 for his alleged links in the chit fund scam.

He was, however, released from jail after Orissa High Court granted him conditional bail on August 1, 2017.

