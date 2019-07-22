Lana Del Rey to release album next month

Lana Del Rey has revealed that her next album, 'Norman F**king Rockwell' is scheduled to be released in August.

According to Billboard, the singer made the announcement onstage during her set at Spain's FIB Benicassim Festival.

Del Rey has previously teased the title track, including singles "Mariners Apartment Complex," "Venice B***h," and "hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have -- but I have it."



The new LP is the follow-up to her 'Lust For Life', which came out in 2017.

