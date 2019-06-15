JUST IN
Landmine blast kills 8 Kenyan police near Somali border: police

AFP  |  Nairobi 

Eight Kenyan police officers were killed Saturday when their vehicle ran over a landmine during a patrol near the border with Somalia, police sources said.

Police Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai said a landcruiser with 11 police on board "was hit by an improvised explosive device".

He did not give a toll, but a regional police source told AFP: "we lost eight police officers in this attack".

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 21:05 IST

