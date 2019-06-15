2nd edition of India International Mega Trade Fair begins

Second edition of the International Mega Trade fair (IIMTF) has begun here to promote business and trade around the region, besides encouraging joint ventures, tie-ups and investment in the country, organisers said on Saturday.

Participants of Bangladesh, Thailand, Turkey, Pakistan, and have set up pavilions in the fair that was inaugurated at on Friday.

Jointly organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) and G S Marketing, the 10-day-long event will continue till June 23.

The fair will work as a platform to promote Indian brands for international markets, besides inviting visitors, buyers, suppliers and consultants from various parts of the country, the organisers said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)