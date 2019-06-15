Wild elephant kills 2 men in as many days

A wild elephant trampled two persons to death in as many days in district, police said Saturday.

Another person was also injured in an attack by the same animal.

Police said the male elephant killed Betka Soren, an elderly person, near Kaljhar under station when he was going to take bath in a nearby river on Saturday.

was attacked and seriously injured near his paddy field in the same area. He has been hospitalised.

The elephant had trampled 20-year-old near Kathalia village under station on Friday when he was searching for his cow.

said Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 have been provided to the families of and Tudu respectively as compensation.

Process has also started to give Rs 10,000 to the injured man, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)