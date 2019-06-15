Pastor held for molesting minor girl

A pastor was arrested Saturday for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl student of his school in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh,police said.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered against him, a release from the DGP's office here said.

He has been remanded in judicial custody till June 28 and lodged in the Anantapuramu jail, according to the release.

The pastor, Emili Raj, was running a church at Tadipatri with a school attached to it, police said, adding, the alleged incident occurred in November last.

