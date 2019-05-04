Sri Lanka mulls regulating Madrasas under religious and cultural ministry

Madrasas in should be regulated by the Muslim Religious and and not by the Education Ministry, has said, days after the country's worst terror attack killed over 250 people.

Authorities are on high-alert in the country after nine suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels on the on April 21, killing 253 people and injuring about 500.

The Islamic State terror group claimed the attacks, but the government has blamed local Islamist extremist group (NTJ) for the attacks.

said that Wickremesinghe has stressed the need for the Muslim Religious and to look into the regulation of Madrasas.

"The wanted the Muslim Religious and to deal so as to prevent any controversy," Kariyawasam was quoted as saying by newspaper.

Earlier, Kariyawasam had said that the would take steps to regulate them.

Some 800 Foreign Islamic clerics were engaged in religious teaching at Madrasas, Megapolis and said, adding that they had arrived on tourist visas and therefore should be deported.

has a population of 21 million which is a patchwork of ethnicities and religions, dominated by the Sinhalese Buddhist majority.

Muslims account for 10 per cent of the population and are the second-largest minority after Hindus. Around seven per cent of Sri Lankans are Christians.