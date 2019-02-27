Large haul of explosives recovered in Dumka district

Security personnel on Wednesday recovered a large quantity of explosives from Joda Aam jungle under naxal-affected Kathikund police station of Dumka district, a senior police officer said.
The security personnel comprising Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and District Armed Police made the recovery during a search operation in the naxal-affected areas, said Superintendent of Police, Y S Ramesh.
Ramesh said 100 kgs of Pentaerythritol tetranitrate, (PETN) explosives, 4 SLR magazine, 5 INSAS magazine and 77 live cartridges were recovered from the jungle, besides naxal literatures.
The PETN explosives have been defused in the jungle, he said adding that the search operation was launched based on specific information.
