Large haul of explosives recovered in Dumka district

Security personnel on Wednesday recovered a large quantity of explosives from Aam jungle under naxal-affected police station of district, a said.

The security personnel comprising Sashastra (SSB) and made the recovery during a in the naxal-affected areas, said of Police, Y S Ramesh.

Ramesh said 100 kgs of Pentaerythritol tetranitrate, (PETN) explosives, 4 SLR magazine, 5 INSAS magazine and 77 live cartridges were recovered from the jungle, besides naxal literatures.

The PETN explosives have been defused in the jungle, he said adding that the was launched based on specific information.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)